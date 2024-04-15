               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Financial Institutions Employees To Work Remotely Today: QCB


4/15/2024 11:07:15 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Central Bank (QCB) said that due to the exceptional weather conditions forecast, it was decided to adopt remote work Tuesday in all financial institutions in the country.
The QCB said employees whose work requires them to be present at the workplace are excluded from this decision.

