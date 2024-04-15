Amir Stresses De-Escalation, Gaza Ceasefire In Calls With Turkish, Iranian Presidents

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed with President of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to the regional and international developments, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian Territories.

This came during the phone call made by His Highness the Amir Monday with the president of Turkiye.

The two sides stressed the need to reduce all forms of escalation and avoid expanding the conflict in the region, in addition to the importance of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories to reach a permanent and final solution to the Palestinian cause that achieves a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raisi the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to the regional and international developments.

This came during the phone call made by His Highness the Amir Monday with the president of f Iran.

His Highness the Amir stressed the need to reduce all forms of escalation and avoid expanding the conflict in the region.

During the call, the two sides stressed the necessity of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories to reach a permanent and final solution to the Palestinian cause that achieves a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.

