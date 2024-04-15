Govt Staff To Work From Home Classes To Be Conducted Online Tuesday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Council of Ministers' General-Secretariat announced that it was decided to adopt remote work Tuesday for all employees in all ministries, government agencies, public bodies, and institutions, given the exceptional weather conditions that the country is expected to witness in the coming hours.

In a statement, the Council of Ministers General-Secretariat said that employees of the military, security, and health sectors are excluded from this decision, as well as employees whose work nature requires them to be present at the workplace.

The Council of Ministers General-Secretariat urged citizens and residents to take information from reliable sources and follow security and safety instructions issued by the official sources in the country.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced that distance learning will be implemented today for both public and private schools, in light of the updates issued by the Meteorology Department forecasting thundery rain.

This decision aims to ensure the safety of students while maintaining the continuity of the educational process.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that distance learning for public schools will be conducted through the Qatar e-learning system, while private schools will utilise their respective educational platforms. Teachers will deliver remote lessons accordingly.

