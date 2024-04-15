Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assigned Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah discussed with US Defense Minister LIoyd Austin, topics of common interest.

CAIRO -- The Arab Parliament condemned the escalation of crimes and violations by settlers, colonialist militias and their armed terrorist elements against defenseless Palestinians in villages, towns, camps and cities in the West Bank.

ISLAMABAD -- Heavy rains and flooding over the past four days have killed 50 people so far and injured 36 others across Afghanistan, said the Ministry for Disaster Management Affairs.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait national ice hockey team completed preparations for the 2024 IIHF World Championship Division IV, which will kick off in Kuwait Tuesday, April 16. (end) mb