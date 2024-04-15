Bayer Leverkusen Makes History: Clinches First-Ever Bundesliga Title

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Bayern Leverkusen became champions of the Bundesliga for the first time with a five-nil victory against Werder Bremen.

According to a report on Sunday, April 14th, in the 29th week of matches in the German Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen experienced being Bundesliga champions for the first time in history after five runner-up titles.

Florian Wirtz, the 20-year-old German midfielder, was the star of the game, scoring three goals against Bremen and playing a crucial role in his team's victory.

Reportedly, Viktor Bonifas scored from the penalty spot in the 25th minute, Granit Xhaka in the 60th minute, and Florian Wirtz three times in the 68th, 83rd, and 90th minutes, securing Leverkusen's goals in the match for their 25th victory.

It is worth mentioning that Leverkusen is the thirteenth club to become Bundesliga champions and the first new champion of the league since Wolfsburg won the title in the 2008-2009 season.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram