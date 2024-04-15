Annahar Brings To Lebanon The First AI President Of A Country

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Beirut: Lebanon has introduced the world's first artificial intelligence designed to perform presidential duties for the country. The nation had been without a sitting President for the last two years and following thirteen failed attempts of the Lebanese parliament to elect one, AnNahar Newspaper in Lebanon built and launched a fully functioning AI version.

The new AI President of Lebanon has been created by training Large Language Models on 90 years of impartial journalism from AnNahar since the 1930s. It analyzes not only the historical data provided through the pages of AnNahar but also current events, and formulates answers for all political, legal and government questions. By tapping into this vast knowledge base, the AI President has a deep understanding of Lebanon's past, as well as an unbiased perspective on the challenges that the country faces today.

The new AI President was launched in a live broadcast as an interview by Nayla Tueni, the editor-in-chief of AnNahar Newspaper, where she asked the President pertinent questions about the current state of the country, and what would the best ways forward be. The Newspaper has also converted its print edition into one that completely focuses on the new President's guidance on topics ranging from the economy to the environment.

The AI President will be accessible to all through a dedicated site – OurPresident and will answer questions related to Lebanon and its politics. It is understood that government officials will also be using the tool to help build directives.

Nayla Tueni commented on the campaign,“As Lebanese people, and especially AnNahar, we refuse to sit back and allow things to go on as they have. To not have a President for this long is unacceptable and has impacted the country negatively. If the parliament will not do its job to elect a President, then the people will bring to Lebanon a President.”