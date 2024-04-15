Air Defense For Ukraine: Zelensky Meets With Norwegian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and discussed with him the situation with the air and missile defense of Ukraine.

That's according to the press service of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"The head of state informed [the minister] about the current security situation in the country, in particular about the intensification of massive missile attacks on critical infrastructure by the aggressor state, the Russian Federation. The president thanked Norway for its significant contribution to strengthening the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement reads.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

Both parties noted the successful completion of bilateral negotiations on the signing of an agreement on security guarantees. In particular, it was agreed that the two countries' leaders would sign the strategic document at the nearest opportunity.

Separately, the parties discussed the situation in the field of the air and missile defense of Ukraine and exchanged opinions on possible ways of expanding assistance from Norway in this matter.

Zelensky thanked Norway for about $7.1 billion in military and humanitarian aid, which Ukraine receives as part of the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine for 2023–2027.

"We count on the support of the government of Norway and the Storting in making a decision to significantly expand the amount of aid to Ukraine as part of this program," he said.

As reported, the Norwegian foreign minister said that his country wants to help Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression and is doing everything possible to improve air defense and support the energy system.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine