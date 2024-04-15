Egypt, Jordan Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 15 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian Air Force dropped humanitarian aid from Egypt and Jordan during Eid Al-Fitr, delivering ten dozen food supplies and medical aid in response to ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released today, Monday, the Egyptian Air Force announced that the operation was carried out following President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi's call to expand support for Palestinians and transport humanitarian and relief aid to the people in Gaza.

The statement also clarified that the support coincides with Egyptian efforts to secure a ceasefire and ensure aid delivery through the Rafah Border, in cooperation with global and regional forces, aimed at reducing the suffering of Palestinians. (end)

