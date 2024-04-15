Kuwait Deputy PM, US Defense Secretary Discuss Topics Of Common Interest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah discussed with US Defense Minister LIoyd Austin, topics of common interest.

This came during a phone call Monday, said the Ministry of Defense in a statement.

The statement also noted that Sheikh Fahad stressed Kuwait's position calling for the importance of the Security Council assuming its responsibilities towards maintaining international peace and security by ensuring the commitment of the entire international community to what is stipulated in international laws and conventions.