PM Receives Iraq President

Amman, Apr. 15 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met Monday with Iraq President Abdul Latif Rashid, who is on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom.During the meeting, the prime minister emphasized the special place of Iraq, its leadership and people in the hearts of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and the Jordanian people, and the keenness to strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields.Khasawneh also emphasized the government's keenness to move the major cooperation projects agreed upon between the two countries to the implementation stage, the first and foremost is the oil pipeline project between Basra and Jordan and the industrial economic city on the border between the two countries.In this regard, he pointed out that the joint efforts exerted by the two countries in recent years have resulted in the operation of the first phase of the electricity linkage project between the two countries, which constitutes an incentive to complete other agreed upon projects, whether at the bilateral level or within the framework of the trilateral cooperation mechanism that brings together Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, reiterating that this mechanism is available to all Arab countries to join.Khasawneh pointed out the importance of the role of the private sector in both countries in promoting joint economic cooperation.The prime minister reiterated the Kingdom's support for the efforts made by Iraq to consolidate its security and stability and achieve prosperity for the Iraqi people, stressing that the security of Iraq is an integral part of Jordan's security, and that Iraq's stability, progress and restoration of its leading role at the regional and global levels is a Jordanian and regional interest.The meeting addressed the current regional conditions and circumstances, primarily the Palestinian issue and the brutal Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip. In this regard, the prime minister emphasized Jordan's efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, to stop the aggression, ensure adequate and sustainable delivery of humanitarian and medical aid, protect civilians, and move towards a political horizon that leads to a just and comprehensive peace in accordance with the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Regarding the recent escalation between Iran and Israel, the prime minister underlined that Jordan will not allow its security and stability to be exposed to any danger, and will firmly confront anything that could jeopardize the safety of its citizens and the inviolability of its territory and airspace from any party.For his part, Iraq President lauded the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries, which they are working to strengthen and push them to broader horizons of cooperation in all fields, in order to serve the interests of the two countries and the two peoples, within the framework of the major projects agreed upon at the bilateral and trilateral levels.The Iraqi president commended Jordan's positions, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, towards Arab issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, as well as Jordan's positions towards Iraq and support for its security, steadfastness and prosperity.