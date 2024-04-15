Kiosk Industry News For April 2024

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Kiosk Association's mission is to inform and educate on self-service. Membership is open to all companies. If you follow accessibility guidelines and encourage ADA contact us at ... . Accessibility is in the news and we're happy to announce new members of the KMA Accessibility Committee as well as a new Chairperson.







Image caption: Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA).

Our new chairperson candidate is Mary Jo Barry of Dolphin. To the general committee, we welcome Elo and Vincent Pallaver, manager for Touch Product Compliance as well as David Swallow Principal UX Consultant at TPGi.

“I'm looking forward to serving as co-chair of the KMA Accessibility Committee. Accessibility is an important aspect of a kiosks and it's good to have experts representing each facet of self-service at the table to discuss critical issues and lead change,” said Mary Jo of Dolphin.

Mike O'Hare assumes the main Chairperson role from Nicky of Storm Interface who has completed her 2 terms according to bylaws. Thank you Nicola for your service. Oscar Rozo of LG Business is #2 chairperson.

The KMA quarterly call is next week (24th?) and is open to all. Send email for details

In accessibility news there is news from US and from Europe . Storm has a new manager assisting with Europe and upcoming EAA accessibility requirements.

Featured: May 18th is booth 5536 at the NRA show . See six demos for self-order, digital menus and ADA. In the US we have the new Rule on Accessibility of Web Content and Mobile App s. July is the expected release date for new rules for ATMs, Kiosks and POS machines. Also EV charging stations.

