US And Iran Had Contact 'Through Swiss Intermediaries' Ahead Of Attack

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The United States had contact with Iran through Swiss intermediaries both before and after Tehran's mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory, a senior Biden administration official said on Sunday.
This content was published on April 15, 2024 - 09:50 1 minute Reuters
Português pt EUA e Irã tiveram contato“por meio de intermediários suíços” antes do ataque Read more: EUA e Irã tiveram contato“por meio de intermediários suíços” antes do ataque العربية ar “وسطاء سويسريون” يسّروا الاتصال بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران قبل الهجوم Read more:“وسطاء سويسريون” يسّروا الاتصال بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران قبل الهجوم
The official declined to provide details on the contact, saying only that the US and Iran had“a series of direct communications through the Swiss channel”.
More More What are Switzerland's good offices good for?
This content was published on Sep 23, 2019 As tensions and oil prices rise in the Middle East, the Swiss foreign ministry is offering its good offices. But what are they?
Read more: What are Switzerland's good offices good for?
Asked about comments by Iran's foreign minister that Tehran had given regional countries 72 hours' notice of the attacks, the official said that was not true.
“They did not give a notification,” the official said.“They were clearly intending to destroy and to cause casualties.”
More More Swiss authorities condemn Iranian attack on Israel
This content was published on Apr 14, 2024 Switzerland has condemned Iran's night-time attack on Israel in no uncertain terms and called on all sides to show restraint and prudence.
Read more: Swiss authorities condemn Iranian attack on Israel
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here ,
and if you have feedback on this news story please write to
... .
Articles in this story
What are Switzerland's good offices good for? Swiss authorities condemn Iranian attack on Israel
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .
MENAFN15042024000210011054ID1108096782
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.