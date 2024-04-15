Cancel All Sea, Coastal Areas Activities Due To Expected Bad Weather: Moi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Due to expected heavy rainfall and strong winds, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) urged the public to take extra precautions and cancel all sea and coastal areas activities.

The statement was released on the Ministry's social media pages, which reads:

Similarly, the Ministry of Labour urged employers to exercise caution during the expected weather conditions. Employers were also urged to adhere to occupational health and safety guidelines, as well as to provide protective measures to safeguard workers in the workplace.

Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) issued a weather forecast for the rest of the week, stating that starting today, April 15, until Wednesday, the country will experience cloudy weather condition followed by moderate to heavy rain and that could turn into thundery in the evening.



Strong winds are also predicted to exceed 50 knots with a chance of hail. "Sea state will be rough where the sea waves ranging between 10-12ft rising to 16ft at times," QMD said.

For any emergencies, contact the Ministry of Municipality unified call centre at 184.