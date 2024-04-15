Salman Khan 'Ready To Focus On Work As Planned' Asks Friends, Actors Not To Visit Galaxy Apartments

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The preliminary investigation into the attack outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra house has revealed that the plan was hatched by the \"right-hand man\" of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the United States Sunday morning, two men fired four rounds outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments near Bandstand in Bandra before fleeing. Both the unidentified shooters are believed to be associated with Bishnoi's gang, with one suspected to be from Gurugram Police has registered an FIR against“unidentified persons\" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act Mumbai Police sources, NDTV reported that Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, contacted a gangster named Rohit Godara for the attack. Godara, who is based in the US, was tasked with hiring professional shooters for the job from his \"vast network, extending throughout multiple states\".News agency PTI, citing an official source in the Delhi Police, reported:“One of the two is suspected to be a criminal from Gurugram who was involved in multiple killings and robberies in Haryana and is wanted in the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March.\"Godara had claimed responsibility for the murder of the businessman earlier in March this year. He is a close associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and Goldy Brar police has tracked the VPN of Anmol Bishnoi's post claiming responsibility for the attack to Canada. The possibility of a VPN connection is also being explored by the Mumbai Crime Branch November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection Khan resumes workAfter the gun-firing incident, reports said, Salman Khan is ready to focus on his work“as planned” as he doesn't want to give attention to those behind this incident because he feels that is exactly what they want

\"Instead, he has asked friends and actors from the industry not to worry. Further, he also asked them not to make any visits to Galaxy Apartments as it is getting inconvenient for other members of the society as well,” India Today reported citing a source.

In a telephonic interaction with News 18, Salman's father Salim Khan said,“There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry.”Arbaaz Khan says“family has been taken aback”Following the firing incident at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment, his brother Arbaaz Khan released a statement on behalf of the Khan family and said the family has been taken aback by the“shocking incident”.

“The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place,” Arbaaz posted on Instagram.

He further slammed“people claiming to be close to our family” for making loose statements to the media and claiming the attack to be a publicity stunt which left the family“unaffected”.\"Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously,\" the statement read also shared that the family is fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police in investigating the matter.\"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support,\" Arbaaz wrote.

