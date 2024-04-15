               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Will A West Asia Conflict Ruin The Interim Budget Math?


4/15/2024 2:01:56 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Costlier commodities, higher inflation, and swelling fertilizer subsidies: the Indian economy looks poised to enter a period of fresh uncertainty, after tensions in West Asia flared up over the weekend. While an escalation in energy prices may disrupt calculations in the interim budget, potential supply chain snags may force the government to take trade policy actions, analysts said.

