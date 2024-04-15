ISL Announces Venues Of The 2023–24 Playoffs And Semifinals

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The Indian Super League on Monday announced the venues for the knockouts and semifinals of the 2023-24 edition, set to commence on April 19. In a thrilling culmination, Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched the coveted maiden title of ISL Champions with Mumbai City FC securing the second spot, both teams thereby confirming their places in the semifinals.

Teams ranked third to sixth will battle it out in single-leg knockout matches to determine the other two semi-finalists. The semifinals will be played in a home-and-away format, with the winners over two legs playing the Grand Final on 4th May.

Playoffs Schedule:

April 19, Knockout 1 – Odisha FC (home) vs Kerala Blasters (Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar)

April 20: Knockout 2 – FC Goa (home) vs Chennaiyin FC (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa)

April 23: Semifinal 1 (First leg) Winner of Knockout 1 (home) vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

April 24: semifinal 2 (First leg) Winner of Knockout 2 (home) vs Mumbai City FC

April 28: semifinal 1 (Second leg) Mohun Bagan Super Giant (home) vs Winner of Knockout 1 – (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

April 29: semifinal 2 (Second leg) Mumbai City FC (home) vs Winner of Knockout 2 (Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai)

The venue of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season final will be announced soon.