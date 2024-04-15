Education & Learning Analytics Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 79.7 Bn By 2033, At 22.3% CAGR: Insights By Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Educational Insights: Navigating Trends and Opportunities in Learning Analytics for Enhanced Academic Performance and Institutional Effectiveness Hamilton Square, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Education & Learning Analytics Market size is expected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 79.7 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.3% from 2024 to 2033. The Global Education & Learning Analytics Market encompasses systems, hardware, and software programs for data collection, analysis, and interpretation, aiding educators, institutions, and policymakers in improving teaching and curriculum based on insights. Factors that are driving the growth of this market encompass the adoption of digital learning tech, personalized education, and the role of AI and ML technology. Important Insights

Software is expected to dominate the education and learning analytics market in the component segment with a 74.9% share in 2024, offering versatility and adaptability. It facilitates data collection, analysis, and predictive modeling in educational practices which push the growth of this market.

On-premises deployment dominates the education & learning analytics market in 2024, offering control, customization, and offline access, aligning with institutions' priorities for security and autonomy.

Performance management is poised to lead the education and learning research market based on deployment in 2024, driving assessment, optimization of student outcomes, and institutional effectiveness through data-driven decisions and emphasis on evidence-based practices.

Academics are set to dominate the education and learning analytics market as solutions align with institutions' goals to enhance instructional effectiveness, student achievement, and academic performance, driving demand for data-driven decision-making. North America's dominance in education and learning analytics stems from its advanced instructional ecosystem, R&D investments, robust digital infrastructure, supportive policies, fostering innovation and adoption.

Education & Learning Analytics Market: Latest Trends

Adaptive Learning Platforms: Integration of AI-driven adaptive learning systems personalizes experience, analyzing student data to tailor content material and pace, improving engagement and results.

Predictive Analytics for Student Success: Advanced analytics forecast student performance, identifying at-risk college students' early and recommending interventions, improving retention rates.

Remote Learning Optimization: Increased reliance on remote learning drives funding in analytics tools, permitting educators to track scholar progress, and optimize curriculum delivery to improve teaching effectiveness.

Advancements in Technology: Continuous development in data analytics, AI, and ML is revolutionizing academic scenarios, unlocking unexplored potentials for improving the learning experience. Shift Towards Data-oriented Decision Making: Educational institutions prioritize building analytic capabilities to analyze student performance, track academic achievement, and enhance curriculum planning. Education & Learning Analytics Market: Competitive Landscape

The global education & learning analytics market is already under the strong influence of the established major companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP that use their technologies to solidify their position in the market. Whereas the niche players including Blackboard, D2L, and Instructure by operating the way of swiftness and personalization to meet individual education requirements are stepping up the competition. Companies enter into strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their productivity and market position. Cooperation between technology firms, academic organizations, and regulatory bodies has a positive effect on innovation and industry development. It also determines a competitive dynamic in the education and learning analytics market. Some of the prominent market players:

Domoscio

Unicon Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

D2L Corporation

Instructure Inc.

Civitas Learning Inc.

Hobsons Inc.

Watershed Systems

BrightBytes Inc.

Certica Solutions Inc. Other Key Players

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 13.0 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 79.7 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 22.3% North America Revenue Share 37.2% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Type, By Deployment Model, By Application, By End-Users Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Software is expected to dominate the education and learning analytics market with a 74.9% market share in 2024. Its versatility and adaptability enhance educational outcomes across institutions by supplying tailored solutions for data collection, evaluation, visualization, and predictive modeling. Seamless integration with existing structures facilitates actionable insights, collaboration, and continuous development in educational practices.

Data security and privacy are of utmost importance in educational settings. In this regard, in 2024, the on-premises deployment is set to be the main option in the education & learning analytics market which offers control, customization, and offline access that is vital for the secure storing of data safely. In the same way that cloud solutions are highly scalable, on-premises solutions may be implemented to allow users to retain their autonomy, thus complying with the institutions' security and stability requirements.

The performance management sector is expected to dominate the education and learning research market and occupy a share of 27.1 % in 2024. It acts as a very crucial in the assessment and optimization of student outcomes, academic efficiency, and educational effectiveness. It serves as the platform for data-driven decisions taking place at different levels and makes it possible to link accountability with the evidence-based approach and deal with issues that affect the student's achievement in order to improve the effectiveness of educational practices.

Growth Drivers



Acceleration of Education Digitization: The COVID-19 pandemic expedites the digitization of education, fostering a surge in demand for assessment solutions to conquer demanding situations related to virtual teaching and student support.

Government Policies Driving Innovation: Government projects aimed toward promoting educational innovation and improving academic performance are stimulating market growth globally.

Data-driven Decision-making: The adoption of analytics empowers instructional institutions to make informed choices, improving the way of teaching, student outcome, and institutional effectiveness. Demand for Personalized Learning: Analytics-driven personalization curriculum complements student engagement, meeting numerous learning needs and preferences, fueling the growth in the education and learning analytics market.

Restraints



Data Privacy Concerns: Increasing scrutiny over student information privacy regulations may additionally hinder the adoption of learning analytics solutions, limiting market growth.

Lack of Standardization: Varied data formats and systems across educational establishments pose problems and challenges in statistics integration and analysis, impeding market scalability.

Resistance to Change: Institutional inertia and resistance to adopting analytics-driven approaches have slowed down the market growth, regardless of its capability to benefit and improve educational outcomes. Lack of well-versed professionals: A shortage of professional experts proficient in both training and analytics impedes the implementation and utilization of learning analytics solutions, constraining market expansion.

Growth Opportunities



Increasing Awareness of Market Advantages: Growing awareness about the benefits of educational and learning analytics fuels market growth.

Rising Demand for Personalized Learning: The market witnesses a surge in demand for customized learning experiences, prompting the growth of progressive solutions throughout online platforms and mobile devices.

Personalized Learning Solutions: Growing demand for customized educational experiences creates opportunities for analytics-driven platforms to customize learning pathways, fostering student engagement and achievement. Emerging Markets Adoption: The expansion of educational technology in developing areas provides untouched markets for learning analytics solutions, driving growth through increased adoption and investment.

Education & Learning Analytics Market Segmentation

Education & Learning Analytics Market Segmentation

By Component



Software Services



Managed Professional



Consulting Support & maintenance

By Type



Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics Descriptive Analytics

By Deployment Model



On-Premises Cloud

By Application



Performance Management

People Acquisition and Retention

Budget and Finance Management

Operations Management

Curriculum Development and Intervention Others

By End-Users

Academic



K12 Higher Education

Enterprise



Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare Others

Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to exert its dominance in the global education and learning analytics market, with 37.2% of the market share in 2024 , fueled by a sturdy academic environment with renowned universities, K-12 districts, and Edu-tech startups prioritizing innovation. Increased investment in research and development, especially in artificial intelligence and machine learning, is increasing research capacity. Strong digital infrastructure, government support, and collaborations are further fueling market growth, reinforcing North American leadership and position in educational data analytics globally.





By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Global Education & Learning Analytics Market



March 2024: At Davos 2024, Accenture's CEO pledged significant annual investment in generative AI training, stressing deep comprehension and collaboration for effective GenAI utilization.

July 2023: Wipro commits USD 1.0 billion over 3 years for AI advancements, focusing on capabilities, research, and consulting, with an emphasis on responsible AI integration and comprehensive employee training.

June 2023: Accenture invested in Praxis Labs, a VR company advocating diversity and inclusion, providing immersive learning for soft skills development, fostering inclusive workplace cultures.

May 2023: SAS allocated an additional USD 1.0 billion for analytics and AI advancement, prioritizing industry-specific solutions, responsible AI, enhancing Customer Intelligence 360, and improving Viya's accessibility.

November 2022: Speak, an AI-driven language learning platform, received a $27.0 million investment from OpenAI as it aims to expand internationally and improve its features using the funding. January 2022: Lightspeed Systems acquired CatchOn, a prominent provider of learning analytics for schools, bolstering its ability to deliver customized learning solutions that integrate safety measures with data-driven insights for educators.

