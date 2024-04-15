Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Lauds PM Modi's Vision For 'Vikas And Virasat'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the spiritual guru and the Founder of Art of Living Foundation joined the Viksit Bharat Ambassador programme over the weekend and showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for steering the nation on a growth path while restoring and reviving the country's spiritual legacy.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, sharing his views on the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' mission praised PM Modi-led government for the mushrooming of start-ups, India's clear foreign policy during Russia-Ukraine war and also credited it for the complete overhaul of Kashi Vishwanath temple, which remained neglected for 70 years under the previous regimes.

Addressing the gathering at two Viksit Bharat events, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said "today, I can proudly say that country is witnessing a marked change in its belief system".

"Earlier, people were afraid to wear tilak on their heads, hesitant to assert their identity though corruption remained a norm of the day. Before heading to the office, they would erase their tilak but now, this is not the case. And, there is nothing wrong in sticking to one's own religious beliefs and also accepting it before everybody," he said. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar further said that PM Modi's leadership has brought a decisive change in the country's image abroad and it has taken the country to greater heights.

"A leader should be able to gauge the mood of people, understand the country's legacy, and also understand the world. After all, Ram Rajya envisages that basic amenities for all are fulfilled including food, shelter, and clothes," he said.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also lauded PM Modi's exemplary leadership at a time when Russia and Ukraine got engaged into an armed conflict.

"When Ukraine and Russia got engaged in war, each of them sought to rally India's support behind them but it was PM Modi-led government's unwavering stance that helped position the country uniquely and strongly on the world map. India's firm 'no' in taking sides showed the country's vision and resolve for peaceful co-existence of all," he said.

"Had India not adeptly handled the situation arising out of Ukraine-Russia war, its consequences could have taken a toll on the country's economy too," he added.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that PM Modi-led government created an enabling environment for the emergence of umpteen entrepreneurs and start-ups.

"Today, it's startling to see the growth of so many start-ups, the world is looking up to India with great hope and excitement and saying, Wow, India!"

He also lauded the government for many path-breaking schemes and said that today money is being transferred into people's accounts directly.

He, however, said that his views remain non-partisan and added that there was a need to accept and acknowledge, if the country was seeing positive and progressive changes.

"Such things could have been possible earlier also but did happen. It's the resolve of this government that has turned into reality."

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also said that lakhs of entrepreneurs would not have realised their dreams had the government of the day not provided adequate support.

He also recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's strong devotion towards Lord Shiva, saying that she used to do Rudrabhishek but rued over the lack of basic infrastructure and facilities at Kashi Vishwanath for many decades.

He also said that Mahatma Gandhi had also expressed concern over the situation in Kashi.

He said that today's sprawling temple complex is a right tribute to our beliefs.

"The construction of grand Vishwanath Dham is a step towards the vision and ambition of Viskit Bharat," said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

He also lauded PM Modi's efforts and endeavour for restoring and reviving the Tamil culture.

He said that Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage is being recognised across the world today and it was time 'not to hide but assert our identity'.

He also said that 70 per cent of Japanese language comprises Tamil.