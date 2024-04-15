ECI Seeks Report On I-T 'Raid' At Abhishek Banerjee’S Chopper From CEO

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 15 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday sought a report from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, on the reported search operation carried out by the Income Tax Department in the chopper being used by Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday.

Confirming the development, Additional CEO Arindam Niyogi told mediapersons that the district election officer concerned will send a detailed report to the ECI on this count.

Earlier on Monday, Banerjee accused the I-T officials of not allowing his chopper to go on a trial run even after the completion of the reported search operation.

He even threatened to take legal action against the alleged obstruction of the trial run.

Later in the day, three officials nominated by the ECI reached the flying club where the chopper is stationed, though they refused to reveal the purpose of their visit to the waiting mediapersons.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also sounded critical of the reported search operation at her nephew's chopper.

“I-T officers checked his chopper thinking there was gold and cash in it. We do not move around with such things like the BJP leaders,” the Chief Minister said.