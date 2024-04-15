AFC U23 Asian Cup: South Korea's Head Coach Commits To Full Effort Throughout Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: South Korea head coach Hwang Sun-hong stressed his team readiness for their match against United Arab Emirates in Group B of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 on Tuesday.
With Japan and China PR also in the group, Hwang said three points are a must if his side are to advance to the knockout stage.
Speaking during pre-match press conference, Hwang said: "All the teams in our group are strong.
"This is a competitive and intense group, so we will need to work hard to qualify for the knockout stage. The first match is very important and I will need to put all my energy into the game."
Hwang said: "We will be working as a unit for every match, and we will try our best for the entire tournament."
South Korea will be missing several Europe-based players due to their club commitments but Hwang believes their replacements from the K League will rise to the occasion.
"Before the tournament, I travelled to Europe to negotiate with the clubs to release the players, but unfortunately they werent able to join the team," he said, adding: "As coaches we have backup plans, and we have no problems."
MENAFN15042024000063011010ID1108095994
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.