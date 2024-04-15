“Mergers and Acquisition expert, Erim Kargaci, is joining the board of IKAR Arabia Investment Group”

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) IKAR Arabia Investment Group, London, - which is one of the vertically operating Holdings of the IKAR Group-, has announced today the appointment of Erim Nehir Kargaci to its executive board.



Mr. Kargaci is a renowned executive and finance expert, with a special focus on M&A.



He is the founding partner of Ventera Partners, an M&A advisory company, based in Istanbul.



Previously he worked for KPMG, Yildiz Holding, and various other groups. He is also an active mentor in Turk Telekom Ventures, SUCool the startup organization of Sabanci Holding and Endeavor Turkiye.



His knowledge, experience, and network will greatly benefit IKAR Arabia and its entrepreneurial and business activities.



IKAR Arabia Investment Group, London, was established to execute entrepreneurial activities in Saudi Arabia due to the impressive developments and launched mega projects in the country. Based on the excellent local network and a strong leadership in place, the group is providing a range of services to international investors as well as acting as co-investors with prominent western partners into sophisticated projects in the country. At the same time the group is accompanying Saudi Investors who are interested in investments in the United Kingdom and Europe. The group is utilizing the powerhouse of the overall IKAR Group, which is managed by experienced entrepreneurs, executives and former government leaders.



Mario Diel, the founding Chairman and CEO of IKAR Holdings said “I am excited to welcome Mr. Kargaci on the board of IKAR Arabia, as his Know-how, experience and network in the MENA region will be of great benefit for us”.



“I am truly honored being appointed by IKAR Arabia. The group’s entrepreneurial setup, the diversified business approach and bilateral focus with Saudi Arabia are outstanding. It will be my pleasure to deploy my knowledge and experience in the Mena region to the benefit of the entire group”, stated Erim Nehir Kargaci.



IKAR Arabia Investment Group, belongs to IKAR Holdings, which is a multi-tiered group of companies, headquartered in London, encompassing more than 40 companies – spanning across diverse sectors and geographical regions.





