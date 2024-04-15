Russian Strike Hits Poltava

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion was heard in Poltava amid an air raid alert announced earlier.
This was reported by the head of Poltava Regional Military Administration , Filip Pronin, learned Ukrinform.
"The enemy attacked Poltava. An explosion was heard there. All details are being clarified. Keep calm," he wrote on Telegram. Read also:
Three civilians injured as Russian army strikes
12 settlements in Kherson region
Pronin also urged residents not to share on social media any images or footage exposing the consequences of the strike as part of operational security measures.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, residents of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, also reported a series of explosions on Monday.
MENAFN15042024000193011044ID1108095794
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.