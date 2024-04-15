Russian Strike Hits Poltava

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion was heard in Poltava amid an air raid alert announced earlier.

This was reported by the head of Poltava Regional Military Administration , Filip Pronin, learned Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked Poltava. An explosion was heard there. All details are being clarified. Keep calm," he wrote on Telegram.

Pronin also urged residents not to share on social media any images or footage exposing the consequences of the strike as part of operational security measures.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, residents of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, also reported a series of explosions on Monday.