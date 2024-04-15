Kuleba On Israel Repelling Iran's Attack: Ukraine Also Needs Allies' Help

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine considers the cooperation between Israel and its allies in repelling the Iranian drone and missile attack to be very successful, and also asks partners to provide the necessary weapons to counter Russian missile strikes.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who spoke at a joint press conference with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in Kyiv, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"When we talk about repelling missile strikes and drone attacks on Israel, I can only say that, in fact, the joint efforts of Israel and its allies, which, by the way, are also our allies, were very successful. We see that when allies act together and remain really coordinated, not a single missile hits the target in Israel. Not one missile! And all we ask of our partners is, even if you cannot act the way you act in Israel, give us what is needed, and we will do the rest ourselves," said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

Kirby calls for floor vote on-Ukraine aid

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of April 14, Iran struck Israel with about 300 hundred drones and missiles. The representative of the Israel Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari, said that on the night of April 14, Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones, 99% of which were intercepted by air defense forces.