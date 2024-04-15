Kuwait Coast Guard Foils Attempt To Smuggle Narcotics Into Country

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) - The Ministry of Interior said that as a part of its efforts to combat drug dealers and smugglers, the General Department of Coast Guard was able, in two separate cases, to thwart an attempted smuggle to the country through the sea by six individuals.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said that while the coast guard was monitoring the sea borders, they reported two boats entering Kuwait regional waters, where they were stopped and found with about 26,000 pills of psychotropic substances, 20 kg of meth and 158 of weed, in their possession, trying to smuggle it to the country.

These individuals and the seized items are being referred to the competent authority to take the necessary legal measures against them, added the statement. (end)

