Optimi Health Achieves Milestone: Completes In-House Production Of MDMA Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN), a leading Health Canada licensed psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer, specializing in controlled substances such as natural psilocybin and MDMA, has announced the completion of three batches of its MDMA Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufactured from raw materials under the Company's Precursor Licence.



As previously communicated in January , Optimi employed the precursor 3,4-Methylenedioxyphenyl-2-propanone (MDP2P) to guarantee the quality and uniformity of the MDMA API manufacturing process. The production of this MDMA API was produced in-house, explicitly for the recently disclosed supply agreement with the Institute for Psychedelic Research at Tel Aviv University (IPR-TLV) in Israel.

Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi, confirms that the MDMA was tested and validated by a third-party laboratory, therefore meeting the Company's quality assurance standards.

“The ability to receive an order, make the API, test the MDMA, and validate the results is a testament to the capabilities we have when working with clients,” said Ciprick.“This clearly highlight's Optimi's achievements in MDMA API production and conveys the Company's strengths in manufacturing, testing, and client collaboration on an international scale.”

He emphasized the Company's distinctive advantage with in-house production as a key differentiator in providing the highest quality products at the most competitive prices in the market. "To excel in this industry, we must fully understand every aspect of product creation. The more we engage in it, the more proficient we become in refining our expertise, thereby reducing time and resource consumption. Ultimately, this leads to cost savings that we can extend to our clients."

Bryan Safarik, Optimi's Chief Operations Officer, affirms that over three batches, the Company was able to manufacture more than 60 grams of MDMA API, highlighting Optimi's capability for on-demand manufacturing.

"I'm pleased to report that the produced MDMA API is securely stored in the Company's Level 8 Security vault until the requisite permits are secured from Health Canada for contract fulfillment and export to Israel," he remarked. "This achievement owes much credit to our dedicated science and quality teams for their diligent efforts."

Optimi's in-house MDMA manufacturing and encapsulation expertise can viewed on the Company's YouTube page by clicking here .

4 th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference:

Optimi's world-class psychedelic manufacturing operations will be on full display this May at the 4th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference in Boston (May 23-24). Bill Ciprick will deliver a presentation on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:40 a.m. EST. His session, titled“Manufacturing the Future of GMP Psychedelics: What Researchers, Clinicians, and Drug Developers Need to Know,” promises to provide invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) psychedelic drugs.

