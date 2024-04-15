Yaminiiee Singh Grooves With Her Girls On Track 'Rajaiya Ae Nando'; Drops Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Bhojpuri diva Yaminiiee Singh on Monday treated fans to her fun dance video on the track 'Rajaiya Ae Nando'.

The actress, who has recently wrapped up her two films 'Uttaran' and 'Jaisi Saas Waisi Bahu', took to Instagram, and shared a Reel video, dancing with her girls Shweta Verma Mona and Rinku Bharti Goswami.

Yaminiiee is wearing a black floral saree in the video and is dancing in a field to the song 'Rajaiya Ae Nando' sung by Anu Dubey.

The post is captioned as: "@shwetavermamona thoda steps bhool gayi baaki sab theek hai.. With my girls."

On the work front, Yaminiiee is known for movies like 'Patthar Ke Sanam', 'Lallu Ki Laila', and 'Premgeet'.