Dubai’s DWTC expands in real estate ventures

(MENAFN) Khaled Al Fahim, the Vice President of Asset and Investment Management at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), underscores the Center's commitment to enhancing its real estate portfolio over the years, aligning with its strategic goal of supporting operational endeavors sustainably. The development and expansion efforts encompass a diverse range of real estate projects aimed at driving Dubai's economic growth and diversification.



The DWTC's real estate endeavors cater to global commercial standards, offering a comprehensive array of facilities and amenities to meet diverse business needs. These include spacious offices, bank branches, a hotel, restaurants, exhibition spaces, a theater for lectures and cinematic shows, as well as extensive parking facilities capable of accommodating thousands of vehicles, alongside other essential services and infrastructure.



Among the notable projects within the DWTC's real estate portfolio are the iconic Sheikh Rashid Tower and One Central. One Central, in particular, stands out as a flagship project, comprising five commercial buildings constructed in adherence to gold classification standards for green buildings (LEED). This commercial hub provides over 158,000 square meters of office space and houses the conference tower, hosting numerous major private companies and government agencies.



Another significant addition to the DWTC's real estate endeavors is the Expo Village, strategically developed ahead of the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai. The village was meticulously designed according to an integrated development plan, featuring four residential complexes encompassing a total of 2,273 apartments. These residential units, considered iconic landmarks within the DWTC complex, offer unparalleled convenience, situated just a stone's throw away from the center's main exhibition halls.



Through strategic investments and meticulous planning, the DWTC continues to reinforce its position as a key player in Dubai's real estate landscape, contributing significantly to the emirate's economic expansion and diversification efforts.

