Kuwait Amir Appoints Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah As PM, Assigns Him To Form Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assigned Monday Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister.

His Highness the Amir, in an Amiri Order, assigned Sheikh Ahmad to form a government to submit the names of the ministers to appoint them.

His Highness the Amir instructed the Prime Minister to inform the National Assembly and the order take effect once published in the official gazette. (end)

