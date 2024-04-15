Sirens, blasts sound all over Israel

(MENAFN) Reports emerge of explosions reverberating and sirens blaring across Israel in response to waves of suicide drones and missiles launched by Iran, purportedly in retaliation for an attack on its Damascus consulate earlier in the month.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the activation of sirens across the country shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, with journalists from France's AFP also confirming hearing blasts.



Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties, though the situation remained

tense.



Hours earlier, Iranian attacks commenced on Saturday evening, prompting United States and United Kingdom forces to intercept over 100 Iranian drones before they could breach Israeli airspace, according to IDF statements.



In response to the escalating hostilities, military spokesman Danial Hagari reaffirmed the IDF's commitment to defending Israel, emphasizing the full force engagement with partners to safeguard the nation and its people.



Tensions between Israel and Iran have soared, particularly since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict last October. A missile strike on April 1 further exacerbated the situation, resulting in the deaths of seven Iranian military personnel, including a high-ranking commander and his deputy, in Damascus.



Anticipating prolonged clashes with Iran, Israeli authorities are preparing for continued confrontations, with expectations of an Israeli response to the recent airstrikes, as reported by local broadcaster KAN.



In response to the situation, Iran's diplomatic mission to the United Nations suggested that the retaliation for the attack on its Syrian consulate could be considered concluded. However, the statement cautioned that any further provocation from Israel would elicit a significantly harsher response from Iran, underscoring the ongoing conflict between Tehran and what it terms as the "rogue Israeli regime," while urging the United States to refrain from involvement.



As tensions remain heightened, the situation underscores the precarious nature of the geopolitical landscape in the region, with Israel bracing for potential escalations amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

