'Dry Port' Gains Significance In Light Of Upcoming China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Construction of a railway "dry port" in Kyrgyzstan gainssignificance in light of the upcoming China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistanrailway project.

According to the Kyrgyzstan Chamber of Commerce and Industry,this statement was made during a meeting in Xi'an between a Kyrgyzdelegation led by the President of Kyrgyzstan's Chamber of Commerceand Industry, Temir Sariyev, and the leadership of the Xi'anInternational Inland Port Group.

The organisation expressed interest in the construction of theport, which had been previously discussed during negotiationsbetween the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and China.

It is expected that the construction of the railway port inKyrgyzstan will be a significant step in the development of theChina-Central Asia-Europe transport corridor and will contribute tothe trade growth of the entire region.

Meanwhile, the Xi'an International Inland Port Group is alreadyimplementing a similar project. Since October 2023, KazakhstanRailways and the Xi'an Inland Port have been constructing a joint"dry port" in Kazakhstan's Almaty.

It is expected that the construction of the new terminal inAlmaty will increase the region's throughput capacity, the terminal is anticipated to serve as aconsolidation centre for trains arriving from multiple destinationsin China.

A "dry port", an inland intermodal terminal linked directly byroad or rail to a seaport, serves as a hub for transferring seacargo to inland destinations.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometrerail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railwaysthrough Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with theEuropean railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, andTürkiye.