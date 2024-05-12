QREC Begins Preparation For Next Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Two weeks after wrapping up a highly successful season, the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC) led by Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, has begun preparations for the new racing season, expected to start next October following the completion of the overseas participation and major races sponsored by QREC in Europe.

To ensure the upcoming season's program is optimized, the QREC management, through the Racing Department, is in continuous communication with owners and trainers for joint coordination and considering the key proposals that need to be implemented in the program. This collaboration aims to achieve the optimal format that will enhance Qatar's horse racing and standing on the global racing map, thereby fulfilling QREC's vision in this field.

Abdulla Al Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, stated:“We are all working towards delivering an exemplary season, similar to the recent seasons at QREC. At the end of each season, we consider the most important positive and negative aspects in coordination with owners and trainers, whose feedback is appreciated as we all work towards realising the same end. There are several proposals which are always adopted in the racing program and if not we explain to owners and trainers why a certain proposal is postponed or not incorporated because we have standards, which are applied to races run at both Al Rayyan and Al Uqda racecourses.”

“There has been a clear improvement in the maintenance of the race tracks at both Al Rayyan and Al Uqda. In regard to the development of the Al Rayyan sand track, we have considered similar experiences in other tracks, and currently, the ideal model for implementation here is the Meydan track in Dubai, which is excellent and meets all international standards for sand tracks, taking into account the track size, weather conditions and the type of horses running in races in Qatar,” added Al Kubaisi.

Sami Al Boenain, Advisor to the QREC Chairman and one of the region's most professional horse racing specialists, said:“We are considering remarks from owners and trainers and are still welcoming any proposals from them. However, QREC intends to maintain the general structure of the program. If there is a change, it would be by addition rather than replacement, as maintaining the program unchanged helps owners and trainers develop their plans and identify their purchases on the long term.”

In regard to the proposal of increasing the number of races for Qatari jockeys, Al Boenain pointed out:“This request is certainly welcomed, but we currently do not have enough Qatari jockeys for this. On the other hand, some connections are not willing to engage in on-Qatari apprentices in races reserved for Qatari jockeys, but it is necessary for Qatari jockeys to compete with more experienced jockeys to enhance their skills and QREC strongly supports this opinion. A successful example in this respect is jockey Faleh Bughenaim, who, since the beginning of his career, has competed against foreign professional jockeys, which has significantly contributed to his current high level of performance. After all, riding in easy races would not help Qatari jockeys.”