Armenia Tightens Rules On Prevention Of Draft Evasion

Education rules have been tightened in Armenia to prevent evasion of military service.

Education expert Serob Khachatryan said that the Science andEducation Ministry is trying to prevent the fraud of parents whoare trying to delay the conscription of their sons by making itdifficult for school-aged children to enter secondary schools.

It should be noted that the current general education procedurehas been changed. According to the change, starting from 2025, 7-and 8-year-old children will go to the second or third grade,depending on their age, instead of the first grade.

"Now, if parents send their children to school a year late, itwill be a disaster for him. If the child immediately goes to thesecond grade, his education will simply fail. Even the mosttalented child cannot immediately master the program of both thefirst and second grades," Khachatryan said.

The expert noted that the main motivation for parents who sendtheir children to school a year or two later is the respite fromthe army for boys, parents simply think that 6 years old is tooearly for school.

According to the expert, if the child is not sent to school ontime, according to the new rule, parents will still not achievewhat they want, because students will study in the same class astheir peers and finish school at the age of 18.

"The ministry proposes a tough decision. It hopes that parentswill not take such a step to avoid difficulties for children. Thisdecision will have a positive effect only if parents see that theprevious rule no longer works and send their children to school ontime," Khachatryan said.

Psychologist Migrdat Madatyan, head of one of the psychologicalcenters, approached the issue from a different angle. According tohim, the decision of the ministry calls into question the meaningof education in the first grade.