North-West Wind To Dominate In Azerbaijan's Capital

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, from the second half of theday on May 12 to the morning of the 13th, the northwest wind isexpected to increase to 15-18 m/s, and occasionally to 20-25 m/s insome parts of the peninsula in the evening.

Azernews reports, citing the National HydrometeorologicalService.

Occasional rain is expected from the evening of May 12 to 13 is a possibility that it will intensify in some parts of thepeninsula and there will be lightning.

It is expected that the weather conditions will change startingfrom the northern and western regions during the day of May 12, andit will rain intermittently until the morning of the 15th. Inseparate places (Nakhchivan MR, Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur,Gazakh-Ganja, Balaken-Sheki, Guba-Gusar, Nagorno-Shirvan, CentralAran, Lankaran-Astara) there is a possibility of intenseprecipitation, lightning, hail, snow in mountainous areas thereis

The west wind will increase to 15-20 m/s, occasionally up to23-28 m/s in some places. The air temperature will graduallydecrease by 5-8 degrees compared to the previous days.

It is expected that the water levels will increase in therivers, including the Kura, Araz, and Ganikh rivers, and somerivers flowing through the territory of the Greater and LesserCaucasus, the Lankaran-Astara region will experience short-termfloods.