First Indonesian Education Expo Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural Indonesian Education Expo in Doha kicked off yesterday, attracting a broad spectrum of attendees not only from the Southeast Asian nation but also from other countries.

Hosted over two days, the expo showcases ten prestigious Indonesian universities, including Universitas Indonesia, Universitas Gadjah Mada, Institut Teknologi Bandung, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember, Universitas Airlangga, Universitas Padjadjaran, Universitas Diponegoro, Universitas Sumatera Utara, IPB University, and BINUS University. All nine universities are public except for BINUS.

During the opening ceremony, Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar, H E Ridwan Hassan, underscored the significance of education as a strategic long-term investment. He highlighted the expo's significance in providing opportunities for both Indonesian expatriates and international students to access high-quality education in Indonesia.

“Indonesian education is also one of the best opportunities for the young generation, whether Indonesian diaspora living in this country or other places, also for friends from different nations.”

Ambassador Hassan stressed Indonesia's emergence as a prominent destination for education, rivalling traditional choices like Europe, Canada, China, and Japan. He noted the country's growth in sectors such as medical education, attracting foreign students seeking diverse career prospects.

Furthermore, the envoy envisioned the expo as a means for enhanced collaboration between Qatar and Indonesia, particularly in the academic sector.“The event could trigger bigger cooperation between Qatar and Indonesia, particularly in academic fields.”

Citing research from the McKinsey Global Institute, he highlighted Indonesia's expanding“consuming class,” projected to triple by 2030, indicating substantial potential for international scholars.

“As demographic and socioeconomic factors point towards Indonesia's growing influence in international education, the McKinsey Global Institute's research in 2012 stated that Indonesia's“consuming class” is poised to rival even the strongest economies of the world apart from China and India. This class is projected to triple from 45 million to 135 million people by 2030. Thus, we take pride in our vast student age population, which presents an incredible opportunity for prospective international scholars.”

The envoy also noted that Indonesian universities are at par with international standards.

“Our universities stand tall, adorned with the latest in technological advancements, and our students, driven by a spirit of innovation, are making waves on the global stage. Indonesia, being one of the most diverse countries in the world, offers more than just academic and technological expertise. We provide a unique blend of cultural experiences and local wisdom like no other.”

The expo, supported by Indonesia's Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology, will conclude today, May 12, and opens from 10 am to 8 pm at Almas Ballroom, City Center Rotana Hotel.