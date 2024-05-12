No Surprise As Rising NVBS Doha Stars Shine At Trivandrum District Badminton Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: It was an expected victory for NVBS Doha Qatar players Nivedya Aji, Adam Noujas, Andriya Reetha Sojan, Sanjanaa Nakulan, Riya Kurian & Adlyn Mary Sojan in the Trivandrum District Badminton Championship 2024, India Kerala. A team of 19 players under 3 coaches and 4 parents travelled to Trivandrum, Kerala, India to participate in the championship. Last year, 14 players travelled and achieved success in the District Championship unexpectedly. However, in 2024, with the confidence and efforts of NVBS management, we were assured that the kids would achieve even more.

It was indeed a challenging task to gather players from NVBS from various states in India to take part in the Trivandrum District Tournament Championship. Registering and obtaining the mandatory ID for each player to participate in a single district tournament required significant effort. With the dedication of the NVBS management, all the players were successfully registered for the Trivandrum District Badminton Championship. It was challenging for the NVBS management to get the kids to participate in various district tournaments because we need to send the coaches along with the players. Only because to gain coaches support to the players, the management decided to select one specific district, which is the most competitive district in the field that is Trivandrum District, Kerala India.



Sanjanaa Nakulan Receiving Trophy from Dr. Fine C Dathan - International Umbair & TDBSA Secretary.

NVBS management was confident that our players would have good achievements in the District tournament. Without failing management's expectations, the kids displayed excellent performance in the tournament. After the District Championship Tournament in Trivandrum, the players are continuing their practice in Trivandrum to prepare for the upcoming State Ranking tournament under the guidance of Coach Adarsh MS and Coach Ashif Ameerjan. The other two players Riya Kurian & Adlyn Mary Sojan are preparing to participate in the Yonex Sunrise All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament May2024 in Goa, India under the guidance of Coach Afsal OK.

12 year old Sanjanaa Nakulan, the rising star of NVBS, emerged victorious in the highly competitive Under 13 girls' category. Through her unwavering dedication and commitment, she honed her skills and achieved success. In the recent Yonex Sunrise 21st Smt. Savithri Devi Saboo Memorial All Kerala State Sub Junior Ranking Tournament April 2024 in Calicut, India, she secured the runner-up position, facing off Alexia Elsa Alexander, a top-seeded player in the final with scores 10-21 & 19-21. She is a 7th Grade student of DPS Modern Indian School Doha, Qatar.

Another upcoming talent of NVBS, Jonah Joby 12 year old, an Under 13 player, made an impressive first appearance in the Under 15 district tournament by defeating last year's 2023 Under 13 district champion, Abhiram S, in a close match with scores of 23-21, 16-21, 21-19. That was an outstanding achievement for NVBS in District tournament. Jonah secured the 4th position in Under 13 boys singles and Under 15 boys singles. Jonah is a 6th Grade student of DPS Modern Indian School Doha, Qartar.

“We are aiming to raise awareness among parents about the importance of tournament participation in elevating a player's skill level. We urge parents to encourage their children to participate in upcoming authorized ranking tournaments and open tournaments. This is a crucial pathway for players to enhance their game and compete at higher levels." – Said by Manoj Sahibjan Founder & Chief Coach of NVBS.

The NVBS WINNERS of Trivandrum District Badminton Championship in UD-17 Girls Singles - Adlyn Mary Sojan, UD-15 Girls Singles - Riya Kurian, UD-13 Girls Singles- Sanjanaa Nakulan, UD-11 Girls Singles - Andriya Reetha Sojan, UD-9 Girls Singles - Nivedya Aji, UD-9 Boys Singles - Adam Noujas, UD-11 Girls Doubles - Andriya Reetha Sojan & Carrol Bethany.

NVBS RUNNERS-UP of Trivandrum District Badminton Championship in UD-17 Girls Singles - Riya Kurian, UD-11 Girls Singles - Carrol Bethany, UD-11 Boys Singles - Arnav Sandeep Nair, UD-9 Boys Singles - Thanish Deepan, UD-17 & UD-15 Girls Doubles - Riya Kurian & Adlyn Mary Sojan, UD-11 Boys Doubles - Arnav Sandeep Nair & Sugand Sundarapandiyan.

NVBS 2ND RUNNERS-UP of Trivandrum District Badminton Championship in UD-15 Girls Singles - Sanjanaa Nakulan, UD-17 Boys Doubles - Mashal Sahibjan & Abhinav Nair, UD-15 Boys Doubles - Mashal Sahibjan & Adwaith P, UD-11 Boys Doubles - Ranveer Gowtham Kode & Adon Cheriyan Liju.

NVBS 3RD RUNNER-UP of Trivandrum District Badminton Championship in UD-17 Girls Singles - Sanjana Nakulan, UD-15 Boys Singles - Jonah Joby, UD-13 Girls Singles - Andriya Reetha Sojan, UD-13 Boys Singles - Jonah Joby, UD - 11 Boys Singles - Adon Cheriyan Liju.

Mr. V Sunil Kumar, the President of the Kerala Olympics Association was the chief guest of Trivandrum District Badminton Championship May 2024 and the prizes were distributed by K T Koshi - Senior Vice President Trivandrum District Badminton State Association, Dr C Dathan - International Umbair & Trivandrum District Badminton State Association Secretary, Biju K S - District Tournament Organising Secretary, Madhu S - Trivandrum District Badminton State Association Vice President, R Rakesh Sekhar - Secretary Kerala Badminton State Association, Shobal Nelson - Trivandrum District Badminton State Association Executive Member and R Rajesh Sekhar - Trivandrum District Badminton State Association Executive Member.