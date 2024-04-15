Japan utilizes Hiroshima, Nagasaki to blame Russia

(MENAFN) Japan has delivered a stern rebuke to Russia, denouncing what it perceives as "nuclear threats" amidst ongoing tensions, drawing poignant parallels to its own history as the sole nation to endure atomic bombings during World War II. However, in its condemnation, Japan refrained from explicitly attributing responsibility to the United States, its current ally, for the devastating attacks.



During a session at the United Nations Security Council on Friday, Japan's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Shino Mitsuko, condemned Moscow's actions towards Ukraine while strongly criticizing what she termed as "repeated nuclear rhetoric by Russia."



Mitsuko emphasized Japan's steadfast opposition to nuclear threats, referencing the tragic catastrophes of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which she asserted must never be repeated.



The United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians, marking the first and only instance of nuclear weapons being used in warfare. Despite the profound impact of these bombings, successive United States administrations have refrained from issuing formal apologies for the tragic events.



Prime Minister Fumio Kishida echoed similar sentiments during his address to the United States Congress on Thursday, condemning Russia's purported threats of nuclear weapon use and underscoring the global apprehension surrounding the prospect of another nuclear catastrophe. However, like Mitsuko, Kishida refrained from directly referencing the United States nuclear attacks on Japan.



In response to Kishida's remarks, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy ambassador to the United Nations, expressed disdain, labeling Japan's stance as "shameful and disgraceful." As tensions persist and geopolitical rhetoric intensifies, Japan's invocation of its wartime history serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of nuclear warfare and the imperative of preventing its recurrence.

