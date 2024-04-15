Former UK defense minister suggest transferring troops to Ukraine should be taken into account

(MENAFN) Former Minister of State for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, has suggested that the United Kingdom should contemplate the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine. In an interview with Sky News, Heappey expressed his belief that recent proposals by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding NATO troop deployment in the conflict zone merit careful consideration.



Heappey emphasized the need for cautious deliberation on the matter, acknowledging the potential risks associated with direct military involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. He stressed the importance of avoiding any actions that could escalate tensions into a Russo-NATO confrontation.



While advocating for prudence in troop deployment, Heappey suggested exploring alternative forms of support, such as training missions within Ukraine. He highlighted the significance of leveraging Ukraine's "donor community" to provide assistance.



Heappey's remarks come amid ongoing debate sparked by Macron's statement suggesting the possibility of Western soldiers being sent to Ukraine. Despite the controversy surrounding Macron's comments, Heappey's stance reflects a willingness to engage in discussions regarding potential military contributions to Ukraine's defense.



However, the United Kingdom government has previously expressed reservations about full-scale military deployment, emphasizing a commitment to supporting Ukraine without direct combat involvement. This cautious approach aligns with the United Kingdom's position as articulated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office, which has stated opposition to "fighting side by side" with Ukrainian forces.



Heappey's remarks underscore the complexity of decision-making surrounding military intervention in Ukraine, balancing considerations of strategic support with the imperative to avoid exacerbating tensions in the region. As discussions continue, the prospect of troop deployment remains a subject of deliberation within the United Kingdom and among NATO allies.

