“Uppercase Legal” Bags Golden Medal in Pravo UAE Legal Rating

(MENAFN- Media4pr) The medal places Uppercase in tier-1 and top-5 rating among 35 Russian law firms operating in the UAE

(DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) - Uppercase Legal Advisory, a fast-growing law firm in the UAE, today announced that it has bagged a Golden Medal, a tier-1 and top-5 rating among 35 Russian law firms operating in the UAE.

The legal ranking and award program is organised by the Moscow-based Pravo.ru, an online and print media outlet specializing in legal journalism.

Pravo.ru rigorously assessed law firms based on six crucial categories. These encompass establishing a fully operational branch in the UAE, the volume and value of projects the applicant legal firm is handling, the caliber and capabilities of the legal team dedicated to different industries, the diversity and scope of clients served, and the breadth of expertise across various legal domains.

Uppercase Legal stood out prominently in the rating evaluation, earning distinction in the first tier for its exceptional proficiency in Corporate Law, M&A, Real Estate, Construction, Private Equity, and Relocation services. This acknowledgement underscores Uppercase Legal's unwavering commitment to excellence and proficiency across multiple legal disciplines.

Moreover, Uppercase Legal secured a notable position in the rating's second tier for its commendable expertise in Banking Law and Financing, as well as TMT (Technology, Media, Telecommunications) and Information Technology.

While receiving the Golden Medal of rankings, Alexander Kukuev, Managing Partner at Uppercase Legal Advisory, expressed gratitude, stating, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the expert council and judges for recognizing our efforts in this specialised domain. This accolade will greatly help reaffirm our steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional legal services and reflects the trust our clients place in our expertise."

Uppercase Legal remains resolute in its commitment to providing comprehensive legal solutions to clients within the UAE legal market, the GCC and continue it in the wider CIS region.

End





MENAFN15042024005333014367ID1108094595