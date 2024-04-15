Geopolitical turmoil intensifies in Middle East, implications for global trade, economy

(MENAFN) The Middle East region is currently witnessing a significant escalation in geopolitical tensions, marked by recent events such as the Iranian attack on Israel in response to a raid targeting the Iranian consulate headquarters in Damascus. These developments raise concerns about the future trajectory of the conflict and the potential for further escalation in the region.



Given the region's crucial role in the global economy and the escalating unrest it is experiencing, there are growing concerns about the broader repercussions of these developments on global trade movements and the world economy at large. These concerns are amplified by the simultaneous occurrence of various geopolitical developments worldwide, including the prolonged war in Ukraine.



In its latest report, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has sounded alarm bells over the risks posed by geopolitical tensions, increasing protectionism, and the worsening crisis in the Middle East. Incidents such as attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea have already resulted in changes to trade routes between Europe and Asia, underscoring the tangible impact of geopolitical unrest on global trade dynamics.



The WTO projects a gradual recovery in global merchandise trade this year, albeit at a slower pace than previously anticipated. Following a decline in 2023, only the third such occurrence in 30 years, the organization expects merchandise trade volume to increase by 2.6 percent in 2024 and 3.3 percent in 2025. This revised outlook is attributed to a decrease in inflationary pressures, which is expected to support trade recovery in the coming years. However, it represents a downward revision from the organization's earlier forecast of a 3.3 percent increase in trade volume for 2024.



In summary, the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pose significant challenges to global trade and economic stability. As uncertainties persist and geopolitical risks remain heightened, policymakers and market participants must closely monitor developments in the region and their potential implications for global trade flows and economic growth.

MENAFN15042024000045015682ID1108094453