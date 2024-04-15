TRAI Recommendations To Help Startups Develop India-Made Products: Industry Body

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The latest recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on 'Regulatory Sandbox' would assist startups and entrepreneurs in building indigenous solutions and products, facilitate the development of new original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and boost investments, the Broadband India Forum (BIF) said on Monday.

In light of fast developments in technologies like 5G/6G, AI, Virtual Reality and others, the TRAI last week released recommendations to boost live testing of such innovative use cases and strengthen digital transformation and broadband proliferation in the country.

“This is perhaps the first such measure in decades and will greatly augment the startup and MSME ecosystem through the entry of credible new local players, thereby enhancing both competition and technological innovation, while also attracting investments,” said TV Ramachandran, President, BIF.

The recommendations would help build world-class products and solutions from India for the world.

According to the BIF, permission for carrying out testing in live networks will allow the startup ecosystem to test the reliability of their indigenously-developed products and solutions, and suitably tweak them to make them more mature and readier for adoption by operators in the commercial networks.

The recommendations would also act as a catalyst for bringing new technologies into the industry, which would promote innovation and the creation of new Intellectual Property Rights.

“Besides, cutting down costs significantly, the recommendations, when implemented, would also help draw investments into the overall network services ecosystem,” the BIF stated.