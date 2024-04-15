Iran, Israel Brand Each Other As Sponsors Of Terror

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran and the US have swapped threats at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, with Tehran and Tel Aviv branding each other as a threat to peace in the Middle East.

Each side urged the 15-member Security Council to slap sanctions on each other, AFP reported, quoting the Israeli ambassador as accusing Iran of aiding terrorism.

Gilad Erdan told the UNSC session:“The mask is off. Iran, the number one global sponsor of terror, has exposed its true face as the destabiliser of the region and the world.”

The diplomat asked the UN body to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation and impose sanctions on the Islamic republic as soon as possible.

“The mask comes off and the gloves must come on,” Erdan commented, urging the global fraternity to re-impose curbs on Tehran.

The Iranian permanent representative said his country had no intention of engaging militarily with the US in the region. But if the US launched military action against it, he warned, Iran would exercise its right to respond.

Arab News quoted Amir Saeid Iravani as saying the Iranian attack on Israel was precise, targeted only military objectives and was conducted carefully to minimise the potential for escalation.

“If Iran or its proxies take actions against the United States or further action against Israel, Iran will be held responsible,” said US Ambassador Robert Wood.

“Security Council has an obligation to not let Iran actions go unanswered ... for far too long, Iran has flagrantly violated its international legal obligations through the actions of its IRGC,” Wood alleged.

The diplomat blamed Tehran for arming Hezbollah, facilitating and enabling Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, the UAE and merchant and commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The Russian representative hit out at the council for hypocrisy and double standard over its inability to convene in a similar way after Israel's attacks on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria and Lebanon.

Vasily Nebenzia added:“If the council's inaction on such matters continues, then your appeals for restraint by all parties can become futile.”

China's deputy permanent representative Dai Bing defended Iran's statement that its military action was in response to Israel's aggression.

“If the flames of the Gaza conflict are allowed to continue raging, then the adverse spillover is set to spread still further, making the region, even more unstable,: the envoy cautioned.

UK's permanent representative Barbara Woodward slammed Iran's attack and accused Tehran of sowing chaos in the region.

“The United Kingdom will continue to stand up for Israel's security, and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq.”

Iran had crossed a new threshold in its destabilising action and was risking a military escalation, said France's deputy permanent representative Nathalie Broadhurst.

