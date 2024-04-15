Research reveals top global dining brands of 2024

(MENAFN) In the fast-paced landscape of global dining, certain brands stand out as culinary juggernauts, commanding not only appetites but also substantial market value. Topping the list in 2024 is Starbucks, a ubiquitous presence with a staggering brand worth of USD60.7 billion, emblematic of its enduring popularity and widespread appeal. Following closely is McDonald's, a household name synonymous with fast food, boasting a formidable value of USD38.0 billion.



Kentucky, renowned for its finger-licking good fried chicken, claims the third spot with a substantial brand value of USD14.2 billion, showcasing its enduring legacy and ability to captivate taste buds worldwide. Subway, recognized for its customizable sandwiches, secures the fourth position at USD7.2 billion, while Taco Bell, celebrated for its Mexican-inspired fare, closely trails at USD7.1 billion.



Domino's Pizza, known for its speedy delivery and innovative offerings, secures the sixth spot with a brand value of USD6.1 billion, demonstrating its unwavering foothold in the pizza delivery market. Tim Hortons, a beloved Canadian institution revered for its coffee and baked goods, follows closely at USD5.9 billion, reflecting its enduring appeal across borders.



Burger King, an iconic fast-food chain famed for its flame-grilled burgers, claims the eighth spot with a brand value of USD5.2 billion, while Pizza Hut, a stalwart in the pizza industry, secures the ninth position at USD5.1 billion. Rounding off the top ten is Chipotle, celebrated for its fresh and customizable Mexican cuisine, with a brand worth of USD4.9 billion.



These esteemed brands not only tantalize taste buds but also exemplify the power of culinary innovation and brand loyalty in the competitive restaurant landscape of 2024.

