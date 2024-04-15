Indigo Flight's Nail-Biting Descent: Lands With Just 1-2 Minutes Of Fuel Remaining

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An IndiGo flight traveling from Ayodhya to Delhi on Saturday (April 13) encountered a harrowing ordeal, prompting safety concerns among passengers and sparking allegations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) violations. The incident came to light as flight 6E2702 faced adverse weather conditions, leading to a diversion to Chandigarh and an unnervingly close landing with minimal fuel reserves, as recounted by passengers and a retired pilot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar took to social media to share his unsettling experience, detailing the flight's trajectory. Originally scheduled to depart Ayodhya at 3:25 PM and land in Delhi by 4:30 PM, the situation took a drastic turn as adverse weather conditions thwarted landing attempts in Delhi. Despite two unsuccessful landing efforts, the pilot made a crucial decision to divert the flight to Chandigarh.

According to Kumar, the pilot's communication regarding fuel reserves raised alarm among passengers. Initially informed of 45 minutes of holding fuel, passengers grew increasingly anxious as the situation unfolded. With mounting tension and panic, Kumar reported instances of passengers and crew members experiencing physical distress.

The flight touched down at Chandigarh Airport at 6:10 PM, a narrow escape according to crew members who purportedly disclosed a remaining fuel supply of just 1 or 2 minutes. Kumar's social media post, addressing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, questioned adherence to SOPs and underscored the gravity of the situation.

Retired pilot Shakti Lumba echoed concerns of safety protocol breaches, urging the DGCA to investigate the incident. Lumba emphasized the imperative of a diversion following two missed approaches, characterizing the flight's prolonged holding as a severe safety lapse.