Mattar Al Tayer Congratulates Shabab Al Ahli Club On Winning The Qatar-UAE Super Shield Football Title

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DUBAI: His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, has extended his warmest congratulations and wishes to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and President of Shabab Al Ahli Club, on the occasion of the senior football team clinching the first-ever Qatar-UAE Super Shield.

He also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shabab Al Ahli Club, His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, and members of the Board of Directors of one of the oldest clubs in the region after they had secured a comeback 2-1 win against Qatar League Champions Al Duhail at the Rashid Stadium here, late on Saturday.

“Our congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shabab Al Ahli Club, His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Vice President, the members of the Board of Directors, all players, technical and administrative staff, and the huge army of loyal fans of this club,” His Excellency complimented.

“This was one of the toughest challenges before the Shabab Al Ahli team, and they have proved they are among the best football club teams in the region with this win against Al Duhail. This inaugural competition was a match-up between the champion clubs of Qatar and the UAE,” he added.

Trailing by a 36th minute goal scored by Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho, Shabab Al Ahli fought back with Luka Milivojevic obtaining the equalizer in the 55th minute, while Igor Jesus sent the home fans into a frenzy when he scored the match-winner in the third minute of stoppage time for a memorable win.

“This tournament was yet another wonderful example of sublime coordination at the sporting level between two brotherly countries. Sports has always played a crucial role in bringing together communities and countries, and this competition has further shown that we are in sync of the high aspirations laid down by our leaders,” H.E. Mattar noted.

“The Board of Directors of Shabab Al Ahli Club has been working towards the implementation of the directives laid down through the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and President of the Club, to enhance the club's position and improve the performance of all its teams so that they can achieve more titles and championships at a distinguished competitive level,” he added.

“Hard work will always reap such rewards, and we celebrate one such occasion in the long history of Shabab Al Ahli Club. Sports receives great attention and support from our wise leadership, and we are working to translate this support and care into achievements in all sports fields, whether at the administrative level, facilities, and through the results we achieve,” he stressed.

“There are some more challenges before Shabab Al Ahli Club as they turn towards the conclusion of the current season and I am confident they will perform well in the ongoing UAE ADNOC League and the UAE President's Cup to further rake in glory in the annals of Emirati sport,” H.E. Mattar concluded.