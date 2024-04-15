Victory For Pascal Wehrlein After Last Lap Heartbreak For Rowland

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Pascal Wehrlein clinches victory in Round 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the Misano E-Prix.

Wehrlein's sixth Formula E career win follows Oliver Rowland's last-lap energy management issue, securing a triumphant comeback for TAG Heuer Porsche.

Reigning champion Jake Dennis claims second place for Andretti Formula E Team, while Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing secures third. Wehrlein's victory ties him with Dennis at the top of the Drivers' standings, with Jaguar TCS Racing leading the Teams' table.

Misano, Dubai, Riyadh, 15th April 2024 : In another dramatic turn of events at the Misano E-Prix, Pascal Wehrlein of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team emerged triumphant after an intense battle for Round 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Sunday night. Wehrlein's consistent performance positioned him for victory, after Oliver Rowland's hopes were dashed in the final moments of the race due to energy management issues.

At the second leg of the inaugural Misano E-Prix double-header, it was Pascal Wehrlein who made amends for TAG Heuer Porsche's painful Saturday. His first-place trophy from Round 7 is the sixth of his Formula E career, following a heartbreaking last-lap miscalculation that resulted in the then-race leader Oliver Rowland running out of energy and retiring.

Reigning ABB FIA Formula E World Champion Jake Dennis of the Andretti Formula E Team secured a commendable second place, while Jaguar TCS Racing's Nick Cassidy clinched third place at the flag by 5 hundredths of a second, in front of a 25,000-strong crowd. Following yesterday's results of a post-win disqualification, Wehrlein's teammate António Flix da Costa suffered another stroke of misfortune as an early shunt ended in retirement.

Through the 26 laps of the Misano E-Prix, the TAG Heuer Porsche driver maintained a significant energy reserve over his competitors, including early leader Jake Hughes and contenders Jean-Eric Vergne and Nico Mller. However, a late surge from Nissan's Oliver Rowland saw him snatch the lead on Lap 20, challenging Wehrlein's seemingly unbeatable advantage.

Despite Porsche's initial confidence in Wehrlein's energy management, a last-minute notification of powertrain derating dashed hopes of a successful challenge on the final lap. Yet, fortune favoured Wehrlein as Rowland encountered technical issues, forcing his Nissan to slow to a crawl mere moments from the finish line, allowing Wehrlein to claim victory in Round 7 after the team's disappointment in Round 6.

In a thrilling race, Jake Dennis showcased his prowess by climbing from ninth to second place for Andretti, while Jaguar TCS Racing's Nick Cassidy secured third with a bold move on ABT CUPRA's Nico Mller in the final moments. The race also saw notable performances from Sacha Fenestraz of Nissan Formula E Team in fifth and Sergio Sette Camara of ERT Formula E Team in sixth.

Wehrlein's triumph sees him tied with Dennis at the top of the Drivers' standings, with previous leader Rowland falling to third. Meanwhile, Jaguar TCS Racing leads the Teams' table by a significant margin.