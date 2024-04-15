Kabirov To Referee Qatar Opener

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) yesterday confirmed that Nasrullo Kabirov (pictured) will oversee the opening match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, which will take place between Qatar and Indonesia at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium today.

The Group A fixture will mark Kabirov's officiating debut at the AFC U23 Asian Cup and the Tajik referee will be supported by compatriots Vafo Karaev and Hasan Karimov, who will serve as assistant referees. Mooud Bonyadifard of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been assigned as the fourth official.

Kabirov has been a FIFA referee since 2013 and has officiated in AFC competitions since 2017. He has taken charge of matches in the AFC Asian Qualifiers, AFC U17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023 and AFC Cup, and served as fourth official in the AFC Champions League. Kabirov also refereed matches at the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games and 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021.

Thai duo Sivakorn Pu-Udom and Torphong Somsing have been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Assistant VAR respectively for the opening match, while Alireza Ildorom of IR Iran is the reserve assistant referee.