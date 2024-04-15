QU's CLU To Host International Workshop On Electron Microscopy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Central Laboratories Unit (CLU), Research and Graduate Studies Sector at Qatar University (QU), is hosting a unique international workshop in the field of electron microscopy, where experts and specialists from all over the world will gather to exchange knowledge and explore the latest developments in this critical field.

The workshop is titled:“Visionary Insights: Electron Microscopy from Laboratory Testing to Analysis in the Era of the Modern Technological Revolution.

This workshop is thanks to the efforts of Dr. Noora Al Qahtani, Acting Head of the Central Laboratories Unit (CLU) and Research Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering in the Center for Advanced Materials (CAM), who worked to bring together a team of international experts in this advanced field in cooperation with Thermo Fisher Scientific, a world-famous company in science and technology.

The workshop will be held at the Research Complex (H10) at Qatar University on April 25. Within CLU vision framework, the workshop reflects its commitment to presenting the latest electron microscopy technology and its impact on future science. Participants will be guided through a journey into electron microscopy, highlighting its innovative applications in materials science, life sciences, and other applications to keep pace with the latest EM technologies and high-resolution imaging methods with the newest data storage and analysis software. It is an opportunity to benefit from the expertise of electron microscope experts and learn how to apply this technology in the field of scientific research.

Dr. Al Qahtani explained the importance of exploring the capabilities of the electron microscope and clarifying its techniques, noting the importance of providing a comprehensive understanding of the EM advance applications in the scientific research fields. She indicated that the workshop would include many aspects of advanced electron microscopic analysis, from sample preparation to imaging, conducting modern specialised analyses, and presenting case studies that will summarize the applications of the electron microscope in materials science and life science.

The workshop is considered an integral part of CLU strategy to provide comprehensive analytical services to QU students, faculty members, and researchers, focusing on meeting the needs of other stakeholders from governmental and industrial sectors at the state level. It is worth noting that the Central Laboratories Unit includes a group of main analytical units covering various areas of analysis using advanced analytical techniques.

Dr. Al Qahtani also highlighted the importance of the workshop as a platform for interaction with industry experts, university professors, and students, focusing on exchanging knowledge and innovation in electron microscope applications. She pointed out that CLU services all QU scientific departments and research centres, including the College of Arts and Sciences, Engineering, Medicine, Pharmacy, and others.

Participation in this workshop is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the latest technologies in the electron microscopy field and its innovative applications. The workshop will enhance technological progress in materials science, life sciences, and other technological and medical fields.