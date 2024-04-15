How to Restore Hair Health After Playing with Colors

(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .

By; Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO of Surya Brasil



The after effects of colors used during Holi are now coming across. The scalp feels itchy, the color refuses to go away and you cannot flaunt it anymore to say that you had such a good time on Holi. It is the right time to go into recuperative mode and undo as well as repair the damage caused to the hair. If left untreated the scalp will absorb the chemicals like copper sulphate, lead, zinc, mercury, aluminium bromide and asbestos, and wreak havoc even as you will not be able to reverse the impact. So cut away the impact of chemicals, the first step should be to remove all sort of harsh chemicals from your hair care range.



Start your post Holi hair care routine by rinsing off your hair with a mild shampoo. Then apply a natural hair mask to provide much needed nutrients to your hair, that will ultimately help to recover faster. The greatest remedy in such a situation is henna, especially when it is natural, organic and vegan. It helps to lock in moisture, strengthen hair, and nourish the scalp. Henna cream can also nourish the scalp when it contains vitamin C-rich herbs from Brazil's Amazonian jungles, such as guarana, amla, and jua. Additionally, it aids in naturally smoothing the hair and strengthening the roots of the hair.



If applying henna seems like a messy affair for you, then you can use henna cream that comes with an easy-to-use applicator. Moreover, henna can also give a great tint to the hair. Hues such as black, brown, red, copper, blonde, etc., are now easily available, thanks to the ingredients used in them, giving you your desired hair color naturally. It's a fantastic substitute for harsh chemical-based hair colours that contain ammonia and their byproducts, such as ethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine, as well as resorcinol and EDTA, which over time can cause cancer. Thus, post Holi you can still wear the vibrant hues on your mane, minus the harsh impact of chemicals.



However, the best effects of Henna Cream can only be obtained when complemented with color fixation shampoo, conditioner and hair mask. The shampoo contains mild, sulphate-free cleansing agents, with a balanced pH and organic Brazilian and Indian extracts, which gently cleanses and acts to restore. Also become cautious of the ingredients and use products containing vegetable oils and butters, which contain essential fatty acids that will further nourish your hair.



In the long run these small changes will help you to strengthen your hair and bring back their vitality and good health. So, begin today to make this not just a post Holi routine but an year long habit, as your hair deserve good care every day.



