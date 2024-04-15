U.S. Elections: Leading Media Organizations Call On Biden, Trump To Speak At Televised Debates

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Major television channels, cable networks, print media outlets, and radio stations in the United States issued an open letter calling on the candidates for presidency to engage in televised debates before the general election.

That's according to ABC News , reports Ukrinform.

"With the contours of the 2024 general election now coming into clear focus, we -- the undersigned national news organizations -- urge the presumptive presidential nominees to publicly commit to participating in general election debates before November's election," the letter, published on Sunday, reads.

The call by mainstream U.S. media comes amid uncertainty from both incumbent President Joe Biden and Donald Trump's campaign about their willingness to participate in televised debates.

The letter is signed by ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBCUniversal News Group and FOX News Media, along with The Associated Press, C-SPAN, NewsNation, Noticias Univision (Univision Network News), NPR, PBS NewsHour and USA TODAY.

