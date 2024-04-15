Air Alert Goes Off In Several Regions Of Ukraine, Explosion Rocks Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions across Ukraine overnight Monday.
That's according to the Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.
"A ballistic threat from the east!" the report read.
An explosion rang out in the City of Dnipro, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to consider continued funding for Ukraine as early as this week, according to the Intelligence Committee Chair, Mike Turner . Read also:
Russia pursuing at least three operational-level efforts in Ukraine - ISW
There will be overwhelming support for the package, he believes.
Commenting on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's stance on aid to Ukraine, Turner noted that everyone in the U.S. "has been very much on the side of understanding" that the situation is at a critical point.
This is an illustrative photo
MENAFN15042024000193011044ID1108093670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.