Air Alert Goes Off In Several Regions Of Ukraine, Explosion Rocks Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions across Ukraine overnight Monday.

That's according to the Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.

"A ballistic threat from the east!" the report read.

An explosion rang out in the City of Dnipro, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to consider continued funding for Ukraine as early as this week, according to the Intelligence Committee Chair, Mike Turner .

Russia pursuing at least three operational-level efforts in Ukraine - ISW

There will be overwhelming support for the package, he believes.

Commenting on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's stance on aid to Ukraine, Turner noted that everyone in the U.S. "has been very much on the side of understanding" that the situation is at a critical point.

This is an illustrative photo